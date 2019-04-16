Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks To Watch For April 16, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2019 5:24am   Comments
Share:
10 Stocks To Watch For April 16, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $19.63 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares fell 0.2 percent to $136.29 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) to post quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $18.53 billion after the closing bell. IBM shares rose 0.1 percent to $143.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Before the markets open, BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.02 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion. BlackRock shares fell 0.1 percent to $451.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) reported a proposed common stock offering. Size of the offering was not disclosed. Rocket Pharmaceuticals dropped 3.5 percent to $17.25 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) to have earned $0.68 per share on revenue of $23.62 billion in the latest quarter. Bank of America will release earnings before the markets open. Bank of America shares gained 0.3 percent to $29.94 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • After the markets close, United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $9.60 billion. United Continental shares rose 0.2 percent to $84.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $9.18 billion before the opening bell. Progressive shares gained 0.8 percent to $72.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Wall Street expects Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $4.50 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares rose 0.8 percent to $351.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRTO) disclosed review of potential strategic transactions. Proteon Therapeutics shares climbed 13.2 percent to $0.60 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.59 per share on revenue of $59.71 billion. UnitedHealth shares gained 0.1 percent to $230.28 in pre-market trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC + BLK)

Earnings Scheduled For April 16, 2019
JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo Kick Off Earnings Season With Strong Q1 Results
With More Big Bank Reports Ahead, New Life Seen In Housing, IPO Areas
Market Digests Trade, Brexit News Ahead Of Bank Earnings Reports
Congress Grills Bank CEOs On Systemic Risks, Russia, Executive Compensation
Starting Gun: Earnings Season To Start With Banks Amid Rate Worries
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday