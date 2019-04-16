10 Stocks To Watch For April 16, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $19.63 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares fell 0.2 percent to $136.29 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) to post quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $18.53 billion after the closing bell. IBM shares rose 0.1 percent to $143.99 in pre-market trading.

Before the markets open, BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.02 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion. BlackRock shares fell 0.1 percent to $451.48 in pre-market trading.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) reported a proposed common stock offering. Size of the offering was not disclosed. Rocket Pharmaceuticals dropped 3.5 percent to $17.25 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) to have earned $0.68 per share on revenue of $23.62 billion in the latest quarter. Bank of America will release earnings before the markets open. Bank of America shares gained 0.3 percent to $29.94 in pre-market trading.

