10 Stocks To Watch For April 16, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $19.63 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares fell 0.2 percent to $136.29 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) to post quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $18.53 billion after the closing bell. IBM shares rose 0.1 percent to $143.99 in pre-market trading.
- Before the markets open, BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.02 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion. BlackRock shares fell 0.1 percent to $451.48 in pre-market trading.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) reported a proposed common stock offering. Size of the offering was not disclosed. Rocket Pharmaceuticals dropped 3.5 percent to $17.25 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) to have earned $0.68 per share on revenue of $23.62 billion in the latest quarter. Bank of America will release earnings before the markets open. Bank of America shares gained 0.3 percent to $29.94 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- After the markets close, United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $9.60 billion. United Continental shares rose 0.2 percent to $84.70 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $9.18 billion before the opening bell. Progressive shares gained 0.8 percent to $72.80 in pre-market trading.
- Wall Street expects Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $4.50 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares rose 0.8 percent to $351.60 in pre-market trading.
- Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRTO) disclosed review of potential strategic transactions. Proteon Therapeutics shares climbed 13.2 percent to $0.60 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the opening bell, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.59 per share on revenue of $59.71 billion. UnitedHealth shares gained 0.1 percent to $230.28 in pre-market trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.