10 Stocks To Watch For March 21, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion before the opening bell. Darden shares rose 0.05 percent to $108.70 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $9.55 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares gained 1.1 percent to $87.60 in after-hours trading.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued strong fourth-quarter adjusted earnings guidance. Herman Miller shares climbed 7 percent to $37.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion. Commercial Metals shares fell 1.9 percent to $15.75 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) to have earned $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion in the latest quarter. Conagra shares rose 0.4 percent to $22.98 in after-hours trading.
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company sees sales growth of 4-5 percent year-over-year. Guess shares dipped 13.9 percent to $19.01 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion. Cintas shares fell 0.64 percent to close at $205.19 on Wednesday.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday. Micron shares climbed 4.8 percent to $42.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $767.87 million before the opening bell. G-III Apparel shares rose 1 percent to $35.50 in after-hours trading.
- Oragenics Inc (NYSE: OGEN) reported a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed. Oragenics shares tumbled 11.4 percent to $0.78 in the after-hours trading session.
