10 Stocks To Watch For March 21, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion before the opening bell. Darden shares rose 0.05 percent to $108.70 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: DRI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion before the opening bell. Darden shares rose 0.05 percent to $108.70 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $9.55 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares gained 1.1 percent to $87.60 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: NKE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $9.55 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares gained 1.1 percent to $87.60 in after-hours trading. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued strong fourth-quarter adjusted earnings guidance. Herman Miller shares climbed 7 percent to $37.50 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: MLHR) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued strong fourth-quarter adjusted earnings guidance. Herman Miller shares climbed 7 percent to $37.50 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion. Commercial Metals shares fell 1.9 percent to $15.75 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion. Commercial Metals shares fell 1.9 percent to $15.75 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) to have earned $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion in the latest quarter. Conagra shares rose 0.4 percent to $22.98 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor