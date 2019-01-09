10 Stocks To Watch For January 9, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $6.55 billion before the opening bell. Lennar shares rose 0.14 percent to $42.95 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion after the closing bell. Bed Bath & Beyond shares gained 0.6 percent to $11.85 in pre-market trading.
- Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter and issued weak forecast for the second quarter. Smart Global shares tumbled 12.69 percent to $27.86 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $830.47 million. MSC Industrial shares dropped 0.82 percent to $77.30 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to have earned $2.18 per share on revenue of $922.07 million in the latest quarter. Acuity Brands will release earnings before the markets open. Acuity Brands shares fell 0.45 percent to $120.00 in pre-market trading.
- Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) issued strong sales outlook for the fourth quarter and full year. Globus Medical shares jumped 10.44 percent to $44.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Wall Street expects PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $795.17 million after the closing bell. PriceSmart shares gained 1.11 percent to close at $62.08 on Tuesday.
- After the closing bell, KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion. KB Home shares fell 0.6 percent to $21.00 in pre-market trading.
- Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) lowered its guidance for the first quarter. Skyworks shares gained 4.92 percent to $68.40 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion before the opening bell. Constellation shares gained 0.09 percent to $172.50 in pre-market trading.
