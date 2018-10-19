Market Overview

10 Stocks To Watch For October 19, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2018 5:50am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $10.75 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares rose 0.20 percent to $155.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY18 guidance. The company reported partnerships with AmEx and Walmart. Paypal shares climbed 7.64 percent to $83.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to have earned $1.1 per share on revenue of $16.51 billion in the latest quarter. Procter & Gamble will release earnings before the markets open. Procter & Gamble shares rose 0.95 percent to $81.00 in after-hours trading.
  • American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY18 earnings guidance. American Express shares gained 0.93 percent to $103.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion. Synchrony shares rose 0.54 percent to $29.80 in after-hours trading.

  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical shares gained 1.67 percent to $531.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $8.60 billion before the opening bell. Schlumberger shares rose 0.94 percent to $58.98 in after-hours trading.
  • Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY18 forecast. Celanese shares surged 6 percent to $103.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.4 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion. ManpowerGroup shares dropped 1.4 percent to close at $78.35 on Thursday.
  • Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued a strong outlook for the fourth quarter. Skechers shares jumped 8.84 percent to $28.43 in the after-hours trading session.

