10 Stocks To Watch For October 19, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $10.75 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares rose 0.20 percent to $155.50 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: PYPL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY18 guidance. The company reported partnerships with AmEx and Walmart. Paypal shares climbed 7.64 percent to $83.40 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to have earned $1.1 per share on revenue of $16.51 billion in the latest quarter. Procter & Gamble will release earnings before the markets open. Procter & Gamble shares rose 0.95 percent to $81.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: AXP) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY18 earnings guidance. American Express shares gained 0.93 percent to $103.80 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion. Synchrony shares rose 0.54 percent to $29.80 in after-hours trading.

