10 Stocks To Watch For February 13, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $19.38 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares rose 0.06 percent to $112.00 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $15.51 billion after the closing bell. Metlife shares gained 0.07 percent to close at $44.62 on Monday.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) reported an offering of common stock. The size was not disclosed. Helios and Matheson Analytics shares dropped 19.02 percent to $6.47 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) to have earned $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion in the latest quarter. Under Armour will release earnings before the markets open. Under Armour shares gained 0.49 percent to $14.30 in after-hours trading.

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KDMN) disclosed positive topline results from a Phase 2 study of KDO25. Kadmon shares jumped 19.01 percent to $5.76 in the after-hours trading session.

