10 Stocks To Watch For February 13, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $19.38 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares rose 0.06 percent to $112.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $15.51 billion after the closing bell. Metlife shares gained 0.07 percent to close at $44.62 on Monday.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) reported an offering of common stock. The size was not disclosed. Helios and Matheson Analytics shares dropped 19.02 percent to $6.47 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) to have earned $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion in the latest quarter. Under Armour will release earnings before the markets open. Under Armour shares gained 0.49 percent to $14.30 in after-hours trading.
- Kadmon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KDMN) disclosed positive topline results from a Phase 2 study of KDO25. Kadmon shares jumped 19.01 percent to $5.76 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Before the opening bell, Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE: DBD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion. Diebold shares slipped 1.02 percent to close at $14.55 on Monday.
- Wall Street expects Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion after the closing bell. Occidental Petroleum shares fell 0.52 percent to $69.51 in after-hours trading.
- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.06 per share to $0.075 per share. However, the company issued a weak earnings forecast for FY18. Genpact shares declined 4.18 percent to $30.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion. Western Union shares fell 2.38 percent to $19.30 in after-hours trading.
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd – ADR (NYSE: VIPS) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Monday. Vipshop shares jumped 10.56 percent to $18.12 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.