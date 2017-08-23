10 Stocks To Watch For August 23, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $19.54 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares declined 1.74 percent to $74.50 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) to have earned $1.64 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion in the latest quarter. PVH will release earnings after the markets close. PVH shares gained 0.02 percent to $120.34 in after-hours trading.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and disclosed that its CFO Neil Williams will leave the company in January, 2018. Intuit shares declined 0.11 percent to $138.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: WSM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion. Williams-Sonoma shares gained 1.05 percent to $43.30 in after-hours trading. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak earnings forecast for its first quarter. Cree shares tumbled 8.38 percent to $21.10 in the after-hours trading session.

