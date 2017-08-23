Market Overview

10 Stocks To Watch For August 23, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2017 5:00am   Comments
Market Downturn Opens Up — Big Opportunities (GuruFocus)

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $19.54 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares declined 1.74 percent to $74.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $12.27 billion after the closing bell. HP shares rose 0.11 percent to $19.04 in after-hours trading.
  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its outlook for the year. salesforce.com shares slipped 1.31 percent to $91.73 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the markets close, Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $559.05 million. Guess? shares rose 1.05 percent to $12.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) to have earned $1.64 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion in the latest quarter. PVH will release earnings after the markets close. PVH shares gained 0.02 percent to $120.34 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and disclosed that its CFO Neil Williams will leave the company in January, 2018. Intuit shares declined 0.11 percent to $138.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $823.66 million. American Eagle shares gained 1.25 percent to $11.35 in after-hours trading.
  • La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy shares dipped 14.24 percent to $26.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the closing bell, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion. Williams-Sonoma shares gained 1.05 percent to $43.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak earnings forecast for its first quarter. Cree shares tumbled 8.38 percent to $21.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Guidance Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

