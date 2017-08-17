10 Stocks To Watch For August 17, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $122.77 billion before the opening bell. Wal-Mart shares rose 0.33 percent to $81.25 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $122.77 billion before the opening bell. Wal-Mart shares rose 0.33 percent to $81.25 in after-hours trading. NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday. NetApp shares slipped 1.44 percent to $41.80 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: NTAP) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday. NetApp shares slipped 1.44 percent to $41.80 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion after the closing bell. Gap shares declined 0.13 percent to $22.54 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: GPS) to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion after the closing bell. Gap shares declined 0.13 percent to $22.54 in after-hours trading. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter. However, the company projects Q1 sales to drop 1percent to 3 percent year-over-year. Cisco shares fell 2.50 percent to $31.53 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: CSCO) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter. However, the company projects Q1 sales to drop 1percent to 3 percent year-over-year. Cisco shares fell 2.50 percent to $31.53 in the after-hours trading session. After the markets close, Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion. Applied Materials shares rose 0.20 percent to $44.55 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but lowered its profit outlook for the full year. L Brands shares dropped 5.46 percent to $37.39 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: LB) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but lowered its profit outlook for the full year. L Brands shares dropped 5.46 percent to $37.39 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $7.04 billion in the latest quarter. Alibaba will release earnings before the markets open. Alibaba shares gained 0.38 percent to $160.10 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: BABA) to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $7.04 billion in the latest quarter. Alibaba will release earnings before the markets open. Alibaba shares gained 0.38 percent to $160.10 in after-hours trading. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) posted in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also issued a strong forecast for the full year. Synopsys shares slipped 1.38 percent to $78.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: SNPS) posted in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also issued a strong forecast for the full year. Synopsys shares slipped 1.38 percent to $78.00 in the after-hours trading session. After the closing bell, Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion. Ross Stores shares slipped 0.40 percent to $54.15 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: ROST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion. Ross Stores shares slipped 0.40 percent to $54.15 in after-hours trading. Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) posted a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter on Wednesday. Stein Mart shares tumbled 12.80 percent to $1.09 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Guidance Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.