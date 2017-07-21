10 Stocks To Watch For July 21, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $29.00 billion before the opening bell. GE shares gained 0.04 percent to $26.70 in after-hours trading.

eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, but issued a weak earnings forecast for the current quarter. eBay shares dropped 5.19 percent to $35.25 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: CL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive shares gained 0.69 percent to $72.59 in after-hours trading. Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) dropped 6 percent in after-hours trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its fourth quarter. Maxim Integrated reported a $1 billion buyback plan and raised its dividend by 9 percent. Maxim Integrated shares fell 6.02 percent to $44.96 in the after-hours trading session.

