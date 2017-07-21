Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks To Watch For July 21, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2017 5:27am   Comments
Share:
10 Stocks To Watch For July 21, 2017
Related MXIM
Maxim Integrated Stock Reports Earnings Tonight: 50 Percent 12 Month Upside
Earnings Scheduled For July 20, 2017
Related CL
Earnings Scheduled For July 21, 2017
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears For The Past Week: Netflix, AMD, Colgate And More

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $29.00 billion before the opening bell. GE shares gained 0.04 percent to $26.70 in after-hours trading.
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported better-than-expected profit for its second quarter on Thursday. Microsoft shares slipped 0.30 percent to $74.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $7.24 billion before the opening bell. Schlumberger shares declined 0.21 percent to $66.88 in after-hours trading.
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical shares gained 0.23 percent to $974.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion. SunTrust shares slipped 0.05 percent to $55.60 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, but issued a weak earnings forecast for the current quarter. eBay shares dropped 5.19 percent to $35.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) to have earned $1.77 per share on revenue of $9.86 billion in the latest quarter. Honeywell will release earnings before the markets open. Honeywell shares gained 1.15 percent to $136.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Visa Inc (NYSE: V) posted stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. Visa shares rose 0.91 percent to $99.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive shares gained 0.69 percent to $72.59 in after-hours trading.
  • Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) dropped 6 percent in after-hours trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its fourth quarter. Maxim Integrated reported a $1 billion buyback plan and raised its dividend by 9 percent. Maxim Integrated shares fell 6.02 percent to $44.96 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Guidance Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EBAY + CL)

Earnings Scheduled For July 21, 2017
Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 20
From Amazon To Zynga: Your Internet Stock Q2 Preview And Morgan Stanley's Top Picks
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Earnings
12 Stocks To Watch For July 20, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on MXIM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.