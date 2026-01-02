Pentagon Hands Lockheed, Boeing New Contracts

The Pentagon closed out 2025 with new contracts for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) and Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) , awarding $328.5 million for Taiwan-focused sensor systems to Lockheed and $2.73 billion in Apache support work to Boeing, underscoring the sustained momentum in U.S. defense spending.

Lockheed Martin Taiwan FMS Award

Lockheed Martin has received a $328.5 million undefinitized letter contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to supply infrared targeting and sensor hardware for Taiwan under the Foreign Military Sales program.

The contract covers the production and delivery of 55 Infrared Search and Track Legion Enhanced Sensor pods, along with related equipment, to meet the urgent operational needs of the Taiwan Air Force.

Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2031. An initial $157.3 million in FMS funds has been obligated.

Boeing Apache Support Contract

Boeing has been awarded a $2.73 billion firm-fixed-price contract for Apache helicopter post-production support services.

The contract runs through Dec. 31, 2030, with work locations and funding to be determined per order.

Recent Pentagon Orders

In December, Boeing secured multiple high-value deals, including an $8.6 billion F-15 program contract for Israel, which was awarded following President Donald Trump’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and a $2 billion contract for the B-52 commercial engine replacement program.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon significantly expanded an existing deal with Lockheed Martin, raising its value from $15 billion to $25 billion, underscoring sustained momentum in U.S. defense procurement.

Price Action: Boeing shares were up 0.66% at $218.56 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data. Lockheed Martin shares were down 0.10%.

