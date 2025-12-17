Why Aditxt Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 63%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ:ADTX) rose sharply in pre-market trading following the company's filing of a definitive proxy statement for a special stockholder virtual meeting scheduled for Jan. 30, 2026.
According to the Securities and Exchange Commission filing dated Tuesday, stockholders of record as of Dec. 5 will vote on Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(d) compliance, which requires shareholder approval for issuances exceeding 20% of outstanding shares at below-market prices.
Aditxt shares jumped 63.4% to $2.32 in the pre-market trading session.
Gainers
- Agape ATP Corp (NASDAQ:ATPC) surged 66% to $0.15 in pre-market trading. Agape ATP issued a statement about recent volatility in its common stock, saying management is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments or adverse operating conditions that would explain the recent price fluctuations.
- Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRCT) surged 35.3% to $0.089 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Tuesday.
- DBV Technologies SA – ADR (NASDAQ:DBVT) rose 30.3% to $23.43 in pre-market trading after announcing positive topline results from Phase 3 VITESSE trial of VIASKIN® peanut patch in peanut allergic children aged 4-7 years.
- CCH Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CCHH) gained 23.1% to $0.89 in pre-market trading after declining 29% on Tuesday.
- Heartbeam Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) rose 22.5% to $4.22 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 30% on Tuesday.
- cbdMD Inc (NASDAQ:YCBD) shares jumped 14% to $1.63 in pre-market trading after gaining 19% on Tuesday.
- AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ATON) gained 13.3% to $1.20 in pre-market trading. AlphaTON Capital recently announced a strategic $30 million investment in Anduril Industries.
- AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) rose 9.2% to $14.20 in pre-market trading after falling 12% on Tuesday.
- Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) gained 8.4% to $3.22 in pre-market trading. Rezolve AI shares jumped 28% on Tuesday after the company reported preliminary December revenue results.
Losers
- Children’s Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) fell 32.1% to $4.99 in pre-market trading following worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
- AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AMCI) tumbled 19.8% to $8.26 in pre-market trading after gaining 31% on Tuesday.
- Kyverna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYTX) fell 19.2% to $8.27 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Tuesday. Kyverna Therapeutics recently announced a $100 million offering.
- Everbright Digital Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EDHL) fell 16.8% to $0.45 in pre-market trading after jumping 43% on Tuesday.
- SRx Health Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SRXH) fell 13.2% to $0.33 in pre-market trading. SRX Health Solutions shares jumped 24% on Tuesday after the company announced it signed an agreement to acquire EMJ Crypto Technologies.
- Saverone 2014 Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE) declined 12.2% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after dipping 47% on Tuesday.
- Zynex Inc (NASDAQ:ZYXI) dipped 11.8% to $0.30 in pre-market trading. Zynex shares dipped around 49% on Tuesday after the company announced it entered into Chapter 11 court-supervised financial restructuring.
- ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares dipped 10.1% to $0.26 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Tuesday.
- Bread Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:BFH) dipped 6.3% to $71.00 in pre-market trading.
- Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) fell 3.8% to $113.12 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed financial results for the fourth quarter.
