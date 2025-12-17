Why Aditxt Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 63%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ:ADTX) rose sharply in pre-market trading following the company's filing of a definitive proxy statement for a special stockholder virtual meeting scheduled for Jan. 30, 2026.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission filing dated Tuesday, stockholders of record as of Dec. 5 will vote on Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(d) compliance, which requires shareholder approval for issuances exceeding 20% of outstanding shares at below-market prices.

Aditxt shares jumped 63.4% to $2.32 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

A gape ATP Corp (NASDAQ:ATPC) surged 66% to $0.15 in pre-market trading. Agape ATP issued a statement about recent volatility in its common stock, saying management is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments or adverse operating conditions that would explain the recent price fluctuations.

(NASDAQ:DRCT) surged 35.3% to $0.089 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Tuesday. DBV Technologies SA – ADR (NASDAQ:DBVT) rose 30.3% to $23.43 in pre-market trading after announcing positive topline results from Phase 3 VITESSE trial of VIASKIN® peanut patch in peanut allergic children aged 4-7 years.

(NASDAQ:BEAT) rose 22.5% to $4.22 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 30% on Tuesday. cbdMD Inc (NASDAQ:YCBD) shares jumped 14% to $1.63 in pre-market trading after gaining 19% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:ATON) gained 13.3% to $1.20 in pre-market trading. AlphaTON Capital recently announced a strategic $30 million investment in Anduril Industries. AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) rose 9.2% to $14.20 in pre-market trading after falling 12% on Tuesday.

Losers

Children’s Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) fell 32.1% to $4.99 in pre-market trading following worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

(NASDAQ:EDHL) fell 16.8% to $0.45 in pre-market trading after jumping 43% on Tuesday. SRx Health Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SRXH) fell 13.2% to $0.33 in pre-market trading. SRX Health Solutions shares jumped 24% on Tuesday after the company announced it signed an agreement to acquire EMJ Crypto Technologies.

(NYSE:BFH) dipped 6.3% to $71.00 in pre-market trading. Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) fell 3.8% to $113.12 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed financial results for the fourth quarter.

