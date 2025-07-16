Why Data Storage Shares Are Trading Higher By 35%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Data Storage Corporation DTST rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to sell its subsidiary, CloudFirst, and initiate a share buyback.

According to Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, “This agreement highlights the long-term value CloudFirst has created and reflects confidence in the future. While the transaction remains subject to shareholder approval, operations at CloudFirst remain unchanged, with no changes to structure or leadership.”

Data Storage shares jumped 34.9% to $4.52 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Graphjet Technology GTI climbed 99% to $0.1450 in pre-market trading following the announcement of a strategic plan by the company's CEO Chris Lai, to prevent delisting from the NASDAQ.

climbed 99% to $0.1450 in pre-market trading following the announcement of a strategic plan by the company's CEO Chris Lai, to prevent delisting from the NASDAQ. Nuwellis, Inc . NUWE surged 66.5% to $11.47 in pre-market trading after the company announced it secured a U.S. patent for an extracorporeal blood filtering machine and methods.

. surged 66.5% to $11.47 in pre-market trading after the company announced it secured a U.S. patent for an extracorporeal blood filtering machine and methods. GameSquare Holdings, Inc . GAME jumped 36.4% to $2.06 in pre-market trading after billionaire PayPal and Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel disclosed a stake in the company.

. jumped 36.4% to $2.06 in pre-market trading after billionaire PayPal and Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel disclosed a stake in the company. Incannex Healthcare Inc. IXHL gained 25.2% to $0.4256 in pre-market trading. Incannex Healthcare appointed Douglas Kirsch to its Advisory Board on June 24.

gained 25.2% to $0.4256 in pre-market trading. Incannex Healthcare appointed Douglas Kirsch to its Advisory Board on June 24. Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc . BMNR jumped 24.1% to $49.50 in pre-market trading.

. jumped 24.1% to $49.50 in pre-market trading. TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc TNFA gained 22.3% to $0.1299 in pre-market trading after adding 4% on Tuesday.

gained 22.3% to $0.1299 in pre-market trading after adding 4% on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics Inc . RPTX gained 20.3% to $1.72 in pre-market trading after the company entered a licensing agreement with Debiopharm for Lunresertib.

. gained 20.3% to $1.72 in pre-market trading after the company entered a licensing agreement with Debiopharm for Lunresertib. ABIVAX Société Anonyme ABVX gained 15.3% to $10.20 in pre-market trading.

gained 15.3% to $10.20 in pre-market trading. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. SBET shares jumped 12.6% to $32.62 in pre-market trading. SharpLink Gaming shares gained 21% on Tuesday after the company provided updates on its ETH holdings and staking protocols.

Losers

Soluna Holdings, Inc. SLNH declined 40.7% to $0.4532 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $5 million public offering.

declined 40.7% to $0.4532 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $5 million public offering. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc . CYCC dipped 34.6% to $8.07 in pre-market trading after jumping over 272% on Tuesday.

. dipped 34.6% to $8.07 in pre-market trading after jumping over 272% on Tuesday. PicoCELA Inc. PCLA dipped 28.4% to $0.5802 in pre-market trading after dipping 76% on Tuesday.

dipped 28.4% to $0.5802 in pre-market trading after dipping 76% on Tuesday. Kairos Pharma, Ltd. KAPA shares tumbled 20.1% to $0.9350 in pre-market trading after jumping over 70% on Tuesday.

shares tumbled 20.1% to $0.9350 in pre-market trading after jumping over 70% on Tuesday. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. GANX fell 17.1% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed public offering.

fell 17.1% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed public offering. Celularity Inc. CELU fell 14.5% to $2.12 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Tuesday.

fell 14.5% to $2.12 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Tuesday. Xcel Brands, Inc . XELB declined 7.4% to $1.50 in pre-market trading. Xcel Brands recently entered into a licensing partnership with K9 Wear Inc. to develop and launch a new pet brand.

. declined 7.4% to $1.50 in pre-market trading. Xcel Brands recently entered into a licensing partnership with K9 Wear Inc. to develop and launch a new pet brand. ASML Holding N.V. ASML fell 8.3% to $754.34 in pre-market trading after the company warned investors that its growth outlook for 2026 is now under a cloud, citing rising macroeconomic uncertainties and escalating trade tensions.

fell 8.3% to $754.34 in pre-market trading after the company warned investors that its growth outlook for 2026 is now under a cloud, citing rising macroeconomic uncertainties and escalating trade tensions. Smart Digital Group Limited SDM fell 5.1% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after dipping over 8% on Tuesday.

fell 5.1% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after dipping over 8% on Tuesday. Pitanium Limited PTNM shares fell 4.8% to $13.30 in pre-market trading after jumping 47% on Tuesday.

Photo via Shutterstock