Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Continues To Bet On Tesla, Offloads Kratos Defense And Coinbase

On Friday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made a series of significant trades, with Tesla Inc. TSLA, Roku Inc. ROKU, Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR, Aurora Innovation Inc. AUR, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. KTOS, Coinbase Global Inc. COIN and BWX Technologies Inc. BWXT

The TSLA Trade: Ark Invest continued its bullish stance on Tesla, purchasing 59,705 shares through its ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW.

This move comes amid investor panic following Elon Musk’s return to politics. Wood has consistently backed Tesla, calling its Robotaxi venture a “trillion-dollar opportunity”.

The value of the Tesla trade, calculated from the latest closing price, is around $18.72 million.

See Also: $1.5 Trillion Fund Franklin Templeton Starts Memeing On X: How Crypto Culture Infiltrates Finance – Benzinga

The AUR trade

Ark Invest bought 425,933 shares of Aurora Innovation through the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ.

The value of the Aurora trade, calculated from the latest closing price, is around $2.23 million.

The ROKU trade

Ark Invest sold 32,446 shares of Roku Inc. The value of the Roku trade, calculated from the latest closing price, is around $3.77 million.

Other Key Trades:

ARKK sold 168,990 shares of Archer Aviation Inc.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX bought 18,387 shares of BWX Technologies.

bought 18,387 shares of BWX Technologies. ARKQ and ARKX sold 92,456 shares of Kratos Defense.

ARKW sold 5,596 shares of Coinbase Global.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: ChrisStock82 / Shutterstock.com