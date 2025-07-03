July 3, 2025 10:07 PM 2 min read

Nvidia, Crowdstrike, Wolfspeed, Cadence Design Systems And Microsoft: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal Benzinga Editor
Ahead of the Fourth of July Holiday weekend, U.S. stock markets closed higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing 0.8% to 44,828.53 and the S&P 500 also advancing 0.8% to 6,279.35. The Nasdaq posted a nearly 1% gain, finishing at 20,601.10.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

NVIDIA Corp. NVDA

NVIDIA’s stock saw a 1.33% increase, closing at $159.34. The intraday high and low were $160.98 and $157.77, with a 52-week high and low of $160.98 and $86.63. The tech giant solidified its position as the world’s most valuable company, reaching a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion. This surge was part of a broader rally in U.S. stocks, which was fueled by stronger-than-expected labor market data. 

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD

CrowdStrike’s stock rose by 3.63%, closing at $514.10. The intraday high and low were $517.98 and $499.99, with a 52-week high and low of $517.98 and $200.81. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives raised the price target for CrowdStrike to $575, signaling robust optimism about the cybersecurity leader’s trajectory. 

Wolfspeed Inc. WOLF

Wolfspeed’s stock surged by 52.63%, closing at $1.18. The intraday high and low were $1.35 and $0.80, respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $25.49 and $0.39. The company announced that it has initiated a pre-packaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, pursuing a strategic restructuring to significantly strengthen its financial position. Read more on Benzinga.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. CDNS

Cadence Design Systems’ stock rose by 5.10%, closing at $326.81. The intraday high and low were $330.09 and $321.38, respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $330.09 and $221.56. The U.S. Department of Commerce rescinded China export restrictions, which led to a rise in the shares of the chip design firm. 

Microsoft Corp. MSFT

Microsoft’s stock increased by 1.58%, closing at $498.84. The intraday high and low were $500.13 and $493.44, respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $500.76 and $344.79. The company cut 9,000 jobs in its second 2025 layoff round while investing $80 billion in AI data centers this fiscal year. 

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show Microsoft has a Value in the 13th percentile. For the complete picture on the stock, click here.

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Photo Courtesy: khunkornStudio via Shutterstock

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

CDNS Logo
CDNSCadence Design Systems Inc
$329.796.06%

Edge Rankings
Momentum
39.72
Growth
78.68
Quality
58.41
Value
7.41
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CRWD Logo
CRWDCrowdStrike Holdings Inc
$514.103.63%
MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$498.001.41%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$159.251.27%
WOLF Logo
WOLFWolfspeed Inc
$1.1650.0%
