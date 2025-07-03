July 3, 2025 12:54 PM 1 min read

Why Wolfspeed (WOLF) Stock Is Extremely Volatile Today

by Henry Khederian Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Wolfspeed Inc WOLF shares are surging on Thursday following the company’s announcement on Monday that it has initiated a pre-packaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

What To Know: The semiconductor company, a leader in silicon carbide technology, is pursuing a strategic restructuring to significantly strengthen its financial position.

The restructuring plan, backed by a substantial majority of its lenders, including over 97% of senior secured noteholders and a subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation, is designed to slash the company’s debt by approximately $4.6 billion, a reduction of about 70%. Wolfspeed also anticipates a 60% decrease in its annual cash interest payments upon emerging from the process.

CEO Robert Feurle stated that the move will accelerate the company's path to profitability and better position it to meet the growing demands of the semiconductor market. “With a stronger financial foundation, Wolfspeed will be better positioned to move faster on our strategic priorities,” Feurle commented.

The company has emphasized that it will continue to operate as usual, delivering its silicon carbide materials and devices to customers without interruption. Wolfspeed expects to complete the restructuring and emerge from Chapter 11 by the end of the third quarter of 2025.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, WOLF shares are trading higher by 52.0% to $1.75 Thursday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $25.49 and a 52-week low of $0.39.

Read Also: Robinhood Stock Pulls Back From All-Time Highs: What’s Going On?

Loading...
Loading...
WOLF Logo
WOLFWolfspeed Inc
$1.1953.9%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
0.86
Growth
4.70
Quality
Not Available
Value
38.45
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved