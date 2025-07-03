Why Wolfspeed (WOLF) Stock Is Extremely Volatile Today

Wolfspeed Inc WOLF shares are surging on Thursday following the company’s announcement on Monday that it has initiated a pre-packaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

What To Know: The semiconductor company, a leader in silicon carbide technology, is pursuing a strategic restructuring to significantly strengthen its financial position.

The restructuring plan, backed by a substantial majority of its lenders, including over 97% of senior secured noteholders and a subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation, is designed to slash the company’s debt by approximately $4.6 billion, a reduction of about 70%. Wolfspeed also anticipates a 60% decrease in its annual cash interest payments upon emerging from the process.

CEO Robert Feurle stated that the move will accelerate the company's path to profitability and better position it to meet the growing demands of the semiconductor market. “With a stronger financial foundation, Wolfspeed will be better positioned to move faster on our strategic priorities,” Feurle commented.

The company has emphasized that it will continue to operate as usual, delivering its silicon carbide materials and devices to customers without interruption. Wolfspeed expects to complete the restructuring and emerge from Chapter 11 by the end of the third quarter of 2025.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, WOLF shares are trading higher by 52.0% to $1.75 Thursday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $25.49 and a 52-week low of $0.39.

