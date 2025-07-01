This Nike Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

JP Morgan analyst Joseph Greff upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $7.2 to $9.5. Melco Resorts shares closed at $7.23 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $7.2 to $9.5. Melco Resorts shares closed at $7.23 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Barclays analyst Gena Wang upgraded the rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc . IONS from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $51 to $57. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $39.51 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $51 to $57. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $39.51 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Wolfe Research analyst Scott Group upgraded the rating for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, In c. CHRW from Peer Perform to Outperform. C.H. Robinson shares closed at $95.95 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

c. from Peer Perform to Outperform. C.H. Robinson shares closed at $95.95 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Wells Fargo analyst Jason Haas upgraded Cintas Corporation CTAS from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $196 to $221. Cintas shares closed at $222.87 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $196 to $221. Cintas shares closed at $222.87 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Argus Research analyst John Staszak upgraded the rating for Nike, Inc. NKE from Hold to Buy and maintained the price target of $85. Nike shares closed at $71.04 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying NKE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock