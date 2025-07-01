July 1, 2025 12:44 PM 2 min read

This Nike Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • JP Morgan analyst Joseph Greff upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $7.2 to $9.5. Melco Resorts shares closed at $7.23 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Gena Wang upgraded the rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IONS from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $51 to $57. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $39.51 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Scott Group upgraded the rating for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW from Peer Perform to Outperform. C.H. Robinson shares closed at $95.95 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Jason Haas upgraded Cintas Corporation CTAS from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $196 to $221. Cintas shares closed at $222.87 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Argus Research analyst John Staszak upgraded the rating for Nike, Inc. NKE from Hold to Buy and maintained the price target of $85. Nike shares closed at $71.04 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying NKE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

