U.S. stocks experienced a mixed session today, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average unchanged at 42,761.76 and the S&P 500 moving nearly 0.1% higher at 6,005.88. The Nasdaq rose 0.3% to 19,591.24 on Monday.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Klotho Neurosciences Inc. KLTO shares soared by an impressive 787.80%, closing at $1.82. The stock hit an intraday high of $1.84 and a low of $0.64, with a 52-week high of $5.11 and a low of $0.12. The surge followed the company’s announcement of promising pre-clinical study results for its anti-aging therapy. The study suggested that increasing the expression of the Klotho gene could potentially reduce age-related degeneration across multiple organs, enhancing both lifespan and health span.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD saw its stock rise by 4.77%, closing at $121.73. The stock reached an intraday high of $122.37 and a low of $119.04, with a 52-week high of $187.28 and a low of $76.48. The increase came after Citigroup upgraded its rating and raised its price target ahead of AMD’s “Advancing AI” event. The event is expected to showcase AMD’s vision for artificial intelligence, including updates on its AI solutions and product ecosystem.

Strategy MSTR climbed 4.71%, closing at $392.12. The stock’s intraday high was $394.79, with a low of $377.60, and it has a 52-week high of $542.99 and a low of $102.40. The company added another 1,045 Bitcoin BTC/USD to its holdings, spending approximately $110.2 million. This move was hinted at by Executive Chairman Michael Saylor, who posted on social media about the acquisition.

Circle Internet Group CRCL shares increased by 7.01%, closing at $115.25. The stock reached an intraday high of $138.57 and a low of $108.40, with a 52-week high of $138.57 and a low of $31. The rise is attributed to the continued strength of its IPO launch. The company, known for issuing the USDC stablecoin, made a strong public debut last week, with shares more than doubling from their IPO price.

Tesla Inc. TSLA gained 4.55%, closing at $308.58. The stock’s intraday high was $309.83, with a low of $281.85, and it has a 52-week high of $488.54 and a low of $167.42. Despite recent market capitalization losses due to a public spat between Elon Musk and Donald Trump, some experts remain optimistic about Tesla’s long-term prospects.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show AMD has Momentum in the 20th percentile and Growth in the 97th percentile. Find out how its main competitor, Nvidia, ranks on these parameters.

