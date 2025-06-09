Strategy Buys Another $110 Million In Bitcoin, Now Holds 582,000 BTC

Strategy MSTR has added another 1,045 Bitcoin BTC/USD to its holdings, spending approximately $110.2 million at an average price of $105,426 per coin, according to a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. SEC.

What Happened: Executive chairman Michael Saylor hinted at the move with a June 8 post on X, saying, "Send More Orange." Shortly after, the company disclosed its ninth consecutive week of BTC accumulation.

With this latest purchase, Strategy now holds a total of 582,000 BTC, bought at a cumulative cost of $40.79 billion, averaging $70,086 per coin.

The purchase was fully funded by the company’s ongoing at-the-market (ATM) equity programs, including the sale of 626,639 shares of MSTR common stock and 432,679 shares of its STRK preferred stock.

The combined offerings generated $112.2 million in net proceeds, indicating that the entire amount was allocated toward Bitcoin accumulation.

This comes on the heels of Strategy's previously announced $1 billion stock offering aimed at fueling further Bitcoin purchases and covering general corporate expenses.

Why It Matters: While Strategy aggressively adds to its Bitcoin treasury, the broader institutional landscape paints a mixed picture.

Bitcoin spot ETFs logged a $47.8 million net outflow on June 6, per SoSoValue data, while Ethereum ETH/USD spot ETFs brought in $25.2 million.

According to CoinShares' Digital Assets Weekly Report, Bitcoin saw $224 million in net inflows in the first week of June, contributing to a seven-week total of $11 billion.

However, inflows appear to be slowing as investors await signals from the Federal Reserve.

Ethereum saw $296.4 million in net inflows, the highest demand since the presidential election.

