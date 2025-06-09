AMD Stock Surges On Citigroup Upgrade Ahead Of 'Advancing AI' Event

Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD saw its stock price climb over 4.5% on Monday, trading at $121.70 by mid-afternoon. The surge followed a positive revision from Citigroup, which maintained its Buy rating and increased its price target for the semiconductor giant from $100 to $120 per share.

What To Know: The analyst price increase comes just days before AMD’s highly anticipated “Advancing AI” event on Thursday. At the event, CEO Lisa Su and other industry leaders are expected to unveil AMD’s vision for the future of artificial intelligence, including updates on its end-to-end AI solutions and product ecosystem.

The full-day event will feature sessions for developers, customers and business leaders, with major sponsors including Dell, Lenovo and Oracle.

Investor optimism is also buoyed by AMD's recent strategic moves. Last week, the company announced the acquisition of Brium, a team specializing in AI software and compilers, to bolster its software capabilities. The move followed the purchase of Enosemi to advance co-packaged optics innovation.

These acquisitions are part of a broader strategy to enhance AMD’s AI platform. The company recently reported strong first-quarter earnings and provided an optimistic revenue forecast for the second quarter.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMD has a 52-week high of $187.28 and a 52-week low of $76.48.