Klotho Neurosciences (KLTO) Stock Surges Over 680%: What's Going On?

Shares of Klotho Neurosciences Inc KLTO skyrocketed over 680% to $1.60 during Monday morning trading after the company highlighted promising pre-clinical study findings for its anti-aging therapy.

What To Know: The biogenetics firm announced that elevating the expression of the Klotho gene could potentially reduce age-related degeneration across multiple organs, thereby increasing both lifespan and health span.

This announcement draws on research published in the February 2025 edition of Molecular Therapy. The study demonstrated that a secreted form of the Klotho protein (s-KL), when administered via an AAV9 vector, led to a 20% increase in the lifespan of mice.

Read Also: GameStop Stock Volatile Ahead Of Earnings, Boosted By Bitcoin Bet And Switch 2 Hype

These findings bolster the therapeutic potential of s-KL in combating age-associated conditions like cognitive decline and neuroinflammation.

Klotho Neurosciences holds an exclusive worldwide license for this s-KL technology from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona and Institució Catalana de Recerca i Estudis Avançats.

CEO Dr. Joseph Sinkule stated, “This recently published paper provides further credence to our development of s-KL as a treatment to reduce age-associated degeneration.”

The company is particularly focused on applying this research to neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s, with the original discoverer of the Klotho gene, Professor Makoto Kuro-O, serving as a scientific advisor.

Read Also: Robinhood Stock Is Falling Monday: What’s Going On?

How To Buy KLTO Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Klotho Neurosciences – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, KLTO has a 52-week high of $5.11 and a 52-week low of $0.12.

Image: Shutterstock