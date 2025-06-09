Tesla, Children's Place And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

June 9, 2025 6:28 AM 2 min read

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% points on Monday.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell sharply in today's pre-market trading.

President Donald Trump issued a warning to Elon Musk, stating that there would be "serious consequences" if Musk chooses to financially back Democratic candidates against Republicans who support the GOP's budget bill.

Tesla shares dipped 2.9% to $286.96 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • The Children’s Place, Inc. PLCE tumbled 24.1% to $ 5.21 in pre-market trading as the company posted weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter after the closing bell on Friday.
  • Namib Minerals NAMM shares dipped 19.9% to $25.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 82% on Friday.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN fell 12.9% to $0.5922 in pre-market trading. Opendoor Technologies filed preliminary proxy for July 28 special meeting seeking shareholder approval for reverse stock split at ratio between 1-for-10 and 1-for-50.
  • EchoStar Corporation SATS fell 10% to $15.74 in pre-market trading after dipping 8% on Friday.
  • Liminatus Pharma, Inc. LIMN dipped 5.1% to $22.98 in pre-market trading. Liminatus Pharma, last week, announced it regained Nasdaq compliance.
  • Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD fell 5.1% to $71.05 in today's pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Friday.
  • AppLovin Corporation APP dipped 5.1% to $396.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Plug Power Inc. PLUG declined 4% to $0.9310 in pre-market trading. Plug Power filed for resale from time to time of 55 million shares of common stock offered by selling stockholder.

