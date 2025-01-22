Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Buys Into Defense And Energy Stocks Amid Trump's Inaugural Policies

On Tuesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades involving Accolade Inc. ACCD, Deere & Co. DE, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. NTLA, UiPath Inc. PATH, Cameco Corp. CCJ, Oklo Inc. OKLO, Illumina Inc. ILMN, Elbit Systems ESLT, and Absci Corp. ABSI.

The trades include defense and energy companies, which have been in focus since the inauguration of Donald Trump. The President signed orders on Monday aimed at making it cheaper for companies to produce oil and gas, which could have an impact on energy companies. Defense stocks have also been in focus due to expectations of a pro-Israel stance from the new administration.

The NTLA Trade

The Ark Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG and Ark Innovation ETF ARKK collectively purchased 91,889 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. Based on the closing price of $9.94, the total value of the trade amounts to approximately $913,580.06. This move indicates Ark’s continued confidence in the gene-editing sector.

The PATH Trade

Ark Invest sold 21,879 shares of UiPath Inc. through its ARKK fund. Given the closing price of $13.33, the trade is valued at around $291,712.07. This sale suggests a shift in Ark’s stance on the automation software company.

The DE Trade

Ark Invest’s ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX purchased a total of 3,474 shares of Deere & Co. With the closing price at $463.15, the trade is worth approximately $1,607,571.10.

The CCJ Trade

Ark Invest also bought 17,504 shares of Cameco Corp (CCJ) through its ARKQ fund, valued at approximately $937,589.44 at the closing price of $53.56.

Other Key Trades:

Oklo Inc: Ark Invest sold 50333 shares through ARKQ.

Ark Invest sold 50333 shares through ARKQ. Elbit Systems: Ark Invest Sold 2074 shares through ARKQ and 627 shares through ARKX.

Ark Invest Sold 2074 shares through ARKQ and 627 shares through ARKX. Illumina Inc: Ark Invest bought 15876 shares through ARKG.

Ark Invest bought 15876 shares through ARKG. Absci Corp: Ark Invest bought 79411 shares through ARKG.

Ark Invest bought 79411 shares through ARKG. Accolade Inc: Ark Invest sold 466,337 shares through ARKG.

