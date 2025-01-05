Sanders Backs Trump's Credit Cap, Carter's Passing, Trump's Response To NOLA Attack And More: This Week In Politics

The past week has been a whirlwind of political news. From Senator Bernie Sanders backing President-elect Donald Trump’s proposal for a credit card interest rate cap to the passing of former President Jimmy Carter, the news cycle has been nothing short of eventful. Let’s delve into the top stories of the week.

Bernie Sanders Supports Trump’s Credit Cap Proposal

Senator Bernie Sanders announced his intention to introduce legislation supporting President-elect Trump’s proposal to cap credit card interest rates at 10%. This comes as credit card defaults hit their highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis. Major credit card companies such as Visa Inc. V, Mastercard Inc. MA, and American Express Co. AXP saw their stocks decline.

Jimmy Carter’s Passing Mourned by Biden and Trump

President Joe Biden and President-elect Trump expressed their condolences over the passing of former President Jimmy Carter. Biden paid tribute to Carter’s extraordinary contributions over six decades, referring to him as a dear friend of the nation and the world.

Trump Accuses Black Celebrities of Paid Endorsements

Trump accused several Black celebrities of receiving payments for endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this year. Trump voiced his allegations on Truth Social, claiming that Democrats paid significant sums to secure endorsements from celebrities such as Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, and Al Sharpton.

Billionaires’ Influence in Trump’s White House Warned by Robert Reich

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich warned of a network of powerful billionaires, including venture capitalist Peter Thiel and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, exerting unparalleled influence over the U.S. government in Trump’s second term. Reich refers to this as a "billionaire brain trust" poised to shape key aspects of policy and governance.

Trump’s Response to NOLA Attack

Trump used the deadly New Orleans attack to call for a crackdown on immigration and to criticize the FBI, the Department of Justice, and other agencies. Despite the attacker being born and raised in the U.S., Trump referred to the incident as a good reason to tighten immigration policies.

