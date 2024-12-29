Donald Trump Claims Black Celebrities Were Paid for Kamala Harris Endorsements

President-elect Donald Trump has accused several Black celebrities of receiving payments for endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president earlier this year.

What Happened: Trump took to Truth Social to voice his allegations that Democrats shelled out significant sums to secure endorsements from celebrities such as Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, and Al Sharpton.

In the post, Trump raised questions about the legality of these purported payments, quoting figures of $11,000,000, $2,000,000, and $500,000. Yet, there is no solid evidence to back up these allegations.

“Are the Democrats allowed to pay $11,000,000, $2,000,000, and $500,000 to get the ENDORSEMENT of Beyoncé, Oprah, and Reverend Al? I don't think so! Beyoncé didn't sing, Oprah didn't do much of anything (she called it ‘expenses’), and Al is just a third rate Con Man. So what is going on here??? Totally against the law, and I have heard there are many others!!!” he wrote in the post.

Documents from the Federal Election Commission show that $1 million was paid to Winfrey’s Harpo Productions during the campaign. Both Winfrey and the Harris campaign have refuted any claims of payment for endorsements, explaining any celebrity-related payments as “ancillary costs for that performance.”

Similarly, Beyoncé, who publicly supported Harris and performed at a campaign event, has been the subject of payment rumors. These rumors have been denied by Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, who stated that the artist covered much of the cost for her team, reports Mediaite.

Two payments totaling $500,000 to Sharpton’s National Action Network have also been under scrutiny. The Harris campaign has clarified that these payments were part of a broader voter mobilization initiative.

Why It Matters: The allegations made by Trump have sparked a debate on the legality and ethics of paid endorsements in political campaigns. While the celebrities and the Harris campaign have denied any wrongdoing, the lack of concrete evidence to support Trump’s claims leaves room for speculation.

The controversy also highlights the significant role of celebrity endorsements in shaping public opinion during elections, further emphasizing the need for transparency in campaign financing.

