Jimmy Carter To Receive State Funeral: Trump Calls Him 'Truly A Good Man,' Biden Mourns Loss Of 'Extraordinary Leader'

President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump have mourned the passing of former President Jimmy Carter.

What Happened: On Sunday, Biden paid tribute to Carter in a statement on X. He touched on Carter’s extraordinary contributions to the world over six decades, referring to him as a dear friend of the nation and the world.

Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian. pic.twitter.com/Ki7Rhbent0 — President Biden (@POTUS) December 29, 2024

“Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman, and humanitarian,” said the president.

Biden acknowledged Carter’s compassion and moral clarity, which drove him to work tirelessly in various fields, including disease eradication, peacebuilding, civil rights advancement, promotion of free and fair elections, housing for the homeless, and advocacy for the underprivileged. His efforts brought about global change.

Carter’s love for his wife Rosalynn was also highlighted, with their relationship being defined as the epitome of partnership. The statement expressed solace in knowing that the couple is reunited once again.

“We will miss them both dearly, but take solace knowing they are reunited once again and will remain forever in our hearts,” said Biden.

The Biden family expressed their gratitude to the Carter family and their staff for their service and assured that their legacy would continue. The statement ended with a call to the nation’s youth to learn from Carter’s life of purpose and humility.

An official state funeral will be held in Washington D.C. to honor the late James Earl Carter, Jr., the 39th President of the United States, according to Biden’s statement.

Separately, President-elect Trump said in a statement on Truth Social that while he “strongly disagreed” with Carter philosophically and politically he realized that Carter “loved and respected” the country and all it stands for.

“He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect. He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed,” said Trump.

Trump acknowledged Carter as “very consequential” and said this was the case even after he left office. The incoming president also extended “warmest condolences” on behalf of Melania Trump in his statement.

Why It Matters: Carter, born on Oct. 1, 1924, in Plains, Georgia, was the eldest son of Bessie Lillian Carter and James Earl Carter Sr. Before his political career, he was a peanut farmer and a U.S. Navy lieutenant. He was elected governor of Georgia in 1970 and U.S. president in 1976. Known as the nation’s oldest living president, Carter was a Nobel Peace Prize laureate. His passing at the age of 100 marks the end of an era of dedicated public service and humanitarianism.

Trump has been criticized in the past for taking digs at Carter, particularly for making comments about the funeral of former first lady Rosalynn Carter. On another occasion Trump had said Carter “wasn't a great president” but compared with Biden he was one of the “great presidents.”

In September, Carter had turned 100 and received a message from Biden in which the sitting president said, “I admire you so darn much.”

