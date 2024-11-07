This Ford Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday (CORRECTED)

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the Bernstein analyst covering Ford.
- Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman downgraded the rating for Coty Inc. COTY from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $8 to $7. Coty shares closed at $7.43 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Sean Milligan downgraded Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH from Hold to Underperform and cut the price target from $93 to $61. Enphase Energy shares closed at $74.81 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine downgraded the rating for Crocs, Inc. CROX from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $150 to $110. Crocs shares closed at $102.74 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska downgraded Ford Motor Company F from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a price target of $11. Ford shares closed at $11.19 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Bradley Thomas downgraded the rating for Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR from Overweight to Sector Weight. Dollar Tree shares closed at $62.41 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
