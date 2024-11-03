Sanders Slams Trump's Tax Plan, John Paulson Plans To Join Elon Musk's DOGE, GOP Megadonor Predicts Trump's Victory And More: This Week In Politics

The past week was a whirlwind of political news, with the 2024 presidential election taking center stage. From Senator Bernie Sanders criticizing Donald Trump‘s tax plan to a leading economist making his election prediction, the political landscape was buzzing with activity. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.
Sanders Criticizes Trump’s Tax Plan
Senator Bernie Sanders has voiced strong opposition to Donald Trump‘s proposal to eliminate all income taxes. Sanders described the plan as ‘insane economics’ that would disproportionately benefit the wealthy while harming the poorest members of society. He also suggested that the plan’s popularity among billionaires was due to their potential financial gain.
Market Expert Makes 2024 Election Prediction
With just a week left in the head-to-head matchup between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, leading market economist Christophe Barraud made his prediction on who will win the 2024 presidential election. Barraud has earned the title of “the world’s most accurate economist” over the years thanks to his accurate predictions on the U.S. economy.
Kamala Harris Receives Endorsement From Puerto Rico’s Largest Newspaper
El Nuevo Día, Puerto Rico's largest newspaper, endorsed Kamala Harris for the presidency. This endorsement comes amidst a recent controversy involving derogatory remarks about Puerto Rico made at a Donald Trump rally.
Trump’s Billionaire Ally Plans To Join Elon Musk’s DOGE
John Paulson, a billionaire investor and a close ally of former President Donald Trump, has revealed his plans to work with Elon Musk on substantial federal spending cuts if he were to be appointed Treasury secretary in a second Trump administration.
GOP Megadonor Predicts Trump’s Victory
Citadel LLC CEO Ken Griffin, a significant Republican donor, predicted that Donald Trump would reclaim the U.S. presidency during the Future Investment Initiative summit in Saudi Arabia.
