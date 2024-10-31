GOP Megadonor Ken Griffin Says 'Expectation Today Is That Donald Trump Will Win The White House'

Citadel LLC CEO Ken Griffin predicted that Donald Trump would reclaim the U.S. presidency during the Future Investment Initiative summit in Saudi Arabia.

What Happened: Griffin, a significant Republican donor, expressed confidence in Trump’s victory, Fortune reported on Wednesday. Despite his previous instances of financial support for the GOP, Griffin has not directly funded Trump’s campaign, instead focusing on primary candidates, particularly in open primaries

"The expectation today is that Donald Trump will win the White House in just a few days; we will know shortly," Griffin said.

See Also: Market Expert Makes 2024 Election Prediction: Did ‘World’s Most Accurate Economist’ Pick Harris Or Trump

Griffin also commented on market volatility, suggesting that the election’s conclusion would reduce uncertainty, benefiting asset prices.

"We're at that moment of peak uncertainty. It is a race that Trump is favored to win, but it is almost a coin toss,” he added.

Why It Matters: The 2024 presidential election is shaping up to be a closely contested race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Recent betting odds indicate a tight competition, with prediction markets favoring Trump.

This follows a tumultuous period, including a tragic incident at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July, where a shooting resulted in casualties. Billionaires like Griffin and Elon Musk donated $100,000 to the victims.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Photo by Dan G via Flickr