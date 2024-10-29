Floating Island Of Garbage Fallout: Kamala Harris Recieves Endorsement From Puerto Rico's Largest Newspaper

El Nuevo Día, Puerto Rico’s largest newspaper, has endorsed Kamala Harris for the presidency. This endorsement comes amidst a recent controversy involving derogatory remarks about Puerto Rico made at a Donald Trump rally.

What Happened: El Nuevo Día has thrown its weight behind Kamala Harris for the presidential race. The endorsement follows a contentious incident where comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, a Trump supporter, made derogatory comments about Puerto Rico at a rally in New York, reported Politico.

The comedian had described the unincorporated U.S. territory as a “floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean.”

The newspaper’s editor, María Luisa Ferré Rangel, expressed her indignation at the remarks, questioning if they were reflective of Trump and the Republican Party’s views. The Trump campaign later clarified that the joke did not represent their stance.

“Is that what Trump and the Republican Party think about Puerto Ricans? Politics is not a joke and hiding behind a comedian is cowardly,” wrote Rangel.

Rangel admitted that Harris was not perfect but said, “Her inclusive discourse ensures solid leadership for the world's leading power.”

Why It Matters: Hinchcliffe’s comments about Puerto Rico and Latinos at the Trump rally had sparked widespread criticism. The endorsement by El Nuevo Día is a significant development in this context.

The presidential race between Harris and Trump is extremely close, with both candidates leading in different polls. This endorsement could potentially influence the Puerto Rican and Latino vote in the election.

El Nuevo Día’s endorsement also criticized Trump’s previous actions towards Puerto Rico and praised Harris for her inclusive discourse and promising government program. This is the second time the newspaper has endorsed a presidential candidate, the first being Joe Biden in 2020.

