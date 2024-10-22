This Global Payments Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese downgraded Coherent Corp. COHR from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $84 to $105. Coherent shares closed at $98.44 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $84 to $105. Coherent shares closed at $98.44 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Keybanc analyst Sophie Karp downgraded the rating for Duke Energy Corporation DUK from Overweight to Sector Weight. Duke Energy shares closed at $119.89 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Overweight to Sector Weight. Duke Energy shares closed at $119.89 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey Macrury downgraded Gatos Silver, Inc . GATO from Buy to Hold. Gatos Silver shares closed at $19.26 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Buy to Hold. Gatos Silver shares closed at $19.26 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. BTIG analyst Janine Stichter downgraded the rating for Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK from Buy to Neutral. Deckers Outdoor shares closed at $160.01 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Neutral. Deckers Outdoor shares closed at $160.01 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Bernstein analyst Harshita Rawat downgraded Global Payments GPN from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $135 to $112.Global Payments shares closed at $99.98 on Monday.

Read More: