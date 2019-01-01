Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Gatos Silver
Gatos Silver Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Gatos Silver (NYSE: GATO) was reported by RBC Capital on April 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting GATO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.27% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Gatos Silver (NYSE: GATO) was provided by RBC Capital, and Gatos Silver upgraded their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Gatos Silver, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Gatos Silver was filed on April 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Gatos Silver (GATO) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $4.00. The current price Gatos Silver (GATO) is trading at is $3.47, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
