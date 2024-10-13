Election Interference, Superchip Factories, And Trillion-Dollar Opportunities: AI Takes Center Stage

This past week was a whirlwind of news, with artificial intelligence (AI) taking the spotlight. From election interference to superchip factories, AI was at the heart of many stories. Let’s dive into the top five stories that made headlines.

OpenAI Uncovers Election Interference Misuse

Ahead of the Trump vs. Harris faceoff, OpenAI, a subsidiary of Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL, revealed that its platform is being exploited by malicious entities to disrupt democratic elections worldwide. The company’s 54-page report disclosed that it had prevented over 20 global operations and deceptive networks that sought to misuse its models. The threats varied from AI-generated website articles to social media posts by fake accounts.

Read the full article here.

Foxconn to Build World’s Largest Nvidia Superchip Factory

Taiwanese contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision HNHPF, also known as Foxconn, announced plans to construct the largest manufacturing facility for Nvidia Corp.'s NVDA GB200 chip. This move is intended to meet the substantial demand for Nvidia's Blackwell platform, according to a senior executive. Foxconn, known for assembling products for Apple Inc AAPL, is also venturing into server production. Read the full article here.

See Also: Uber ‘Well Positioned’ Despite Tesla Robotaxi Threat, Analyst Says

AMD’s MI350 Chip to Challenge Nvidia’s Blackwell

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD revealed plans for its next-gen MI350 chip, set to compete with Nvidia's upcoming Blackwell system. The chip is expected to ship in the second half of 2025 and offer up to 35 times better inference performance compared to their CDNA 3-based predecessors.

Read the full article here.

Cathie Wood Foresees Trillion-Dollar Opportunity for Tesla

ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood predicted a “trillion-dollar-plus revenue opportunity for Tesla Inc TSLA in the next five years” in the autonomous vehicle market. Wood sees a "winner-takes-most" scenario unfolding in the autonomous driving space, emphasizing the high stakes in the race for autonomous technology supremacy.

Read the full article here.

Palantir’s Shyam Sankar on AI Deployment

Shyam Sankar, CTO of Palantir Technologies, Inc. PLTR, stated that the company is experiencing a surge in demand. Sankar emphasized the value of enterprise automation and the increasing rate of AI adoption. He also highlighted the foundational investments Palantir made in an ontology as prerequisites for quickly putting workflows into production.

Read the full article here.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock