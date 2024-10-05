Elon Musk Says 'Humanity Will Never Reach Mars' Unless Trump Wins: 'This Is Existential'

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, has stated that the future of human exploration on Mars is contingent on the re-election of former President Donald Trump and the reduction of what he calls “smothering regulations."

What Happened: Musk, who has thrown his weight behind Trump, endorsed him yet again in the backdrop of SpaceX's struggles with the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA.

“Unless Trump wins and we get rid of the mountain of smothering regulations (that have nothing to do with safety!), humanity will never reach Mars. This is existential.”

This comes amid escalating tensions between SpaceX and FAA, with Musk recently calling for the resignation of FAA chief Mike Whitaker.

Musk’s company has criticized Whitaker for his defense of delays in SpaceX’s Starship launch vehicle, claiming that “every statement he made was incorrect.”

Why It Matters: The relationship between SpaceX and the FAA has been strained, with Musk accusing the FAA of favoritism towards Boeing Co. BA and proposing a $633,009 fine on SpaceX for regulatory violations.

Whitaker has defended the FAA’s actions, citing safety concerns and regulatory compliance as reasons for the delay in SpaceX’s Starship launch. He also stated that SpaceX did not adhere to permitting and licensing requirements, which Musk criticized as obstructive.

These ongoing disputes have led Musk to argue that the future of space exploration depends on a political climate that favors deregulation. His recent tweet suggests that he sees a Trump victory as a necessary condition for this to happen.

