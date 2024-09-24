SpaceX In Violation Of Texas, Federal Law On Some Matters, Says FAA — Agency Hits Back At Elon Musk's Rocket Company

The Federal Aviation Administration has defended its decision to delay a SpaceX launch, citing safety concerns and regulatory compliance.

What Happened: FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker addressed House Transportation Committee lawmakers, explaining that SpaceX did not adhere to permitting and licensing requirements. This comes after Elon Musk criticized the FAA's regulations as obstructive, reported Politico on Tuesday.

"The delay of the Starship has to do with SpaceX filing an application and not disclosing if [they] were in violation of Texas, and federal, law on some matters — and that's a requirement to get a permit," Whitaker said.

Whitaker defended the proposed $633,000 fine against SpaceX for conducting two launches in 2023 without approved plans. He emphasized that the fine is the FAA's primary tool to ensure compliance.

The FAA has postponed SpaceX's fifth test launch of its Starship megarocket to November, citing the need for updated environmental analysis and compliance with launch license procedures. This delay is partly due to the potential impact of a sonic boom on wildlife near the Boca Chica, Texas, launch site.

Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-Calif.) questioned whether the FAA's scrutiny was excessive and stifling innovation. Whitaker maintained that the sonic boom analysis is a safety issue and necessary for compliance.

Whitaker suggested that SpaceX adopt a safety management system similar to those used by airlines and manufacturers like Boeing. He reiterated that all companies should have the same oversight and safety measures.

Last week, Musk announced plans to take his grievances to Congress, arguing that the FAA's actions were unwarranted and unrelated to safety. SpaceX's lawyer, David Harris, also contested the FAA's claims in a letter to congressional leaders.

Why It Matters: The conflict between Musk and the FAA has been escalating. On Friday, Musk criticized the FAA, targeting Polly Trottenberg for her lack of aviation background, though she was not the acting administrator.

This followed Musk’s earlier accusations on Wednesday, where he claimed the FAA’s proposed fine on SpaceX was over “nonsense” that did not impact safety, contrasting it with Boeing's lack of penalties despite safety concerns.

On Thursday, Musk further criticized the FAA for focusing on “petty matters” regarding SpaceX while ignoring significant safety issues at Boeing. He argued that this misallocation of resources jeopardizes human lives.

Musk’s letter to Congress highlighted the FAA’s inability to keep pace with the commercial spaceflight industry, addressing key members of Congress, including Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Okla.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

