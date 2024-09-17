Hillary Clinton Compares Melania Trump To 'The Little Kid At A Birthday Party Who Doesn't Know Anyone' In Her Latest Book

In her latest book, “Something Lost, Something Gained”, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton shared her initial interaction with Melania Trump at a memorial service for Rosalynn Carter last year. Clinton’s portrayal of Mrs. Trump’s demeanor was akin to “a little kid.”

What Happened: Clinton’s book narrates the moment when Melania Trump, standing alone, joined the group of former first ladies. Clinton observed Mrs. Trump’s apprehension but reassured her that the group was welcoming. “We all went up to her,” Clinton penned, as reported by The Hill.

“Melania had a look on her face – very smiley but uncertain – that reminded me of the little kid at the birthday party who doesn't know anyone and is waiting at the edge of the circle, hoping people are going to be nice,” said Clinton.

Clinton revealed that Jill Biden air-kissed Melania’s cheek, while Michelle Obama gave her a big hug.

In her book, Clinton also expressed her bewilderment towards Melania Trump, questioning her complicity in her husband’s controversial actions. She pointed out a contentious jacket Melania Trump wore during a visit to a migrant child detention center in Texas in 2018.

Clinton asked, “Was she quietly complicit in his bigotry and hate-mongering?” She wrote, “As for Melania Trump, I'll stick to my own edict of not passing judgement on another woman's appearance. We get too much of that already.”

The former Secretary of State said she had attended Donald Trump’s 2005 wedding with Melania at Mar-a-Lago. “I was going to be in Florida anyway and thought it would be entertaining to see what a Donald Trump wedding was like. It was the first time I met Melania, and I just remember that she was young, very beautiful, and very tall.”

See Also: Scaramucci Says Trump-Loomer Union Marks Dangerous Shift Towards Extreme Nativism

Why It Matters: Clinton’s book release comes amid a series of events involving the Trumps. Earlier, Melania Trump had announced her memoir, "Melania", promising unseen photos and revelations.

On Sunday, an assassination attempt took place on Donald Trump at his Florida golf club. Some days prior to the latest attempt on the ex-president’s life, Melania had questioned the circumstances of the July attack on her husband.

Melania Trump said, “There is definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth.”

Clinton was Trump’s rival in the 2016 presidential election. She has lately been criticizing Trump’s tax policies favoring the wealthy.

Trump is currently running against Vice President Kamala Harris as the Republican nominee. Harris leads in post-debate polls against Trump, with 51% to his 45%. She maintains strong support among Democrats, a six-point lead with independents, and a growing 15-point advantage among voters aged 18-34, according to a latest poll.

Clinton’s book, “Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty”, was released on Tuesday.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool