Melania Trump's New Memoir Promises Unseen Photos And Revelations Before Election

Former First Lady Melania Trump has announced that her memoir “Melania” will be published this fall.

The book will reportedly feature personal anecdotes and family photos that have never before been shared with the public.

“‘Melania’ is a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence. The former First Lady invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life,” according to a press release issued by her office.

Melania Trump has remained largely out of the spotlight while her husband, former President Donald Trump, campaigns for a return to the White House. She has been an enigmatic presence since the launch of his first presidential campaign in 2015.

Throughout her tenure as first lady, she prioritized privacy, focusing on raising their son Barron Trump and championing her “Be Best” initiative to support children’s social, emotional, and physical well-being, reported The Guardian.

Though she attended her husband’s 2024 campaign launch and the closing night of last week’s Republican National Convention, Melania Trump has otherwise mostly avoided the campaign trail.

Notably, she did not deliver a speech at this year’s convention, breaking with the tradition followed at the 2016 and 2020 Republican gatherings, The Guardian added.

The Memoir Edition of “Melania” is a 304-page jacketed hardcover book that includes 48 pages of never-before-seen photographs. It will be available for $40, with signed copies available for $75.

Skyhorse Publishing will release the book. Skyhorse is known for publishing other works by Trump supporters, including former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and attorney Alan Dershowitz.

Skyhorse has also collaborated with independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Trump insider Michael Cohen, who later became a prominent critic.

Additionally, some Skyhorse books feature forewords by Trump ally Steve Bannon, The Guardian added.

