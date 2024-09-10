Melania Trump Says The Attempt To End Her Husband's Life Was A 'Horrible, Distressing Experience': We Need To Uncover The Truth

What Happened: Former first lady Melania Trump has re-emerged in the political sphere, using social media to question the circumstances surrounding an assassination attempt on her husband, former President Donald Trump, and to promote her upcoming memoir.

On Tuesday, she posted videos, first noted on CNN, questioning why law enforcement officials did not apprehend the shooter before the attempt.

“There is definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth,” she said. Her office has not clarified the specific questions she is raising.

The videos are part of a series of posts promoting her memoir, “Melania,” set to release on October 8. On Sunday, she posted another video discussing the impact of the 2020 election results on American life and free speech.

Why It Matters: Despite her husband’s ongoing presidential campaign, Melania Trump has largely refrained from traditional campaign activities. Her public appearances and statements have been selective, focusing on issues she deems especially important, according to Republican strategist Tricia McLaughlin, reported CNN.

Her recent public appearances have primarily promoted her upcoming memoir. Despite her limited public visibility, aides and allies affirm that she fully supports her husband’s candidacy and is focused on raising their son, Barron.

Melania Trump’s questioning of the security lapses comes in the wake of a series of revelations about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Reports suggested that Trump’s pleas for extra security were repeatedly ignored by the Secret Service. Following the assassination attempt, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle admitted to the agency’s failure during a House Oversight Committee hearing.

Further, details emerged from Pennsylvania’s Police Commissioner about the shooter being flagged as suspicious but not apprehended before the attempt. The incident has reportedly had a deep impact on Melania Trump, with Donald Trump revealing that she was traumatized by the event.

