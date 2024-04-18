Hillary Clinton Says Trump Is On Your Side If You Are A Billionaire, 'Otherwise, Good Luck'

Loading... Loading...

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton recently expressed her views on a post from the Biden-Harris campaign, criticizing former President Donald Trump for his tax policies favoring the wealthy.

What Happened: On Thursday, Clinton responded to a post on X, formerly Twitter, from the Biden campaign that quoted Trump saying, “You're all people that have a lot of money. You're rich as hell. We're gonna give you tax cuts.” Clinton’s response was succinct: “If you’re a billionaire, he’s on your side. Otherwise, good luck.”

This isn’t the first time Clinton has criticized Trump’s policies. Earlier this month, she blamed him for the fallout from the reversal of Roe v. Wade, which she said is being felt across the nation.

Why It Matters: Clinton’s tweet comes in the wake of reports that Republican billionaires are rallying to fund Trump’s presidential campaign. According to a Benzinga article, a high-dollar fundraiser was hosted in April to boost his campaign, signaling support from ultra-rich GOP figures.

Meanwhile, a recent poll showed President Joe Biden leading Trump in a hypothetical matchup for the 2024 election. However, nearly 25% of voters indicated they don’t want either as President.

