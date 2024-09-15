Donald Trump Safe And Unharmed After Shooting Incident At Florida Golf Club

Donald Trump was abruptly escorted to safety following a shooting incident at his Florida golf club on Sunday afternoon. The event unfolded when a man, armed with an assault rifle, was seen in the vicinity of the club while Trump was present.

What Happened: As per a New York Post report, the incident transpired around 2 p.m. when a Secret Service agent, a member of Trump’s security detail, fired at a man seen with an assault rifle near the Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach. The suspect managed to escape the scene.

Law enforcement sources have indicated that they do not believe the suspect had an opportunity to fire at Trump. The authorities later found the assault rifle.

Trump reached out to his supporters with a statement, reassuring them of his safety. “There were gunshots in my vicinity but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!” he stated.

The suspect was subsequently captured by local police on I-95. His motives are still unclear. This incident follows an assassination attempt on Trump at a rally in Butler, Pa., two months ago.

The Secret Service is presently probing the incident in collaboration with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office. The White House has confirmed that both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed about the situation and expressed relief at Trump’s safety.

Why It Matters: This incident, as reported by AP News, is the second time in two months that Trump has been targeted. A man with an AK-style rifle had pointed the firearm's muzzle into Donald Trump's golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, while the former president was playing a round, prompting the U.S. Secret Service to open fire. The FBI is investigating what they believe to be an “attempted assassination” of the former Republican presidential candidate. This raises serious concerns about the safety of political figures and the increasing instances of violence aimed at them.

