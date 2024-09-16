Nvidia's AI Surge Powers 25% of S&P 500 Gains in 2024, Makes Co-founder Huang Among Fastest Growing: Report

Nvidia Corp’s NVDA rally disproportionately influences the S&P 500 index, reflecting concerns over the domino effect due to the integrated semiconductor ecosystem.
Nvidia accounted for 25% of the S&P 500’s 17% gain in 2024, Reuters reports.
The chip designer has risen by 166% in the last 12 months as Big Techs, including Microsoft Corp MSFT, Amazon.Com Inc AMZN, and Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL, splurge on their artificial intelligence ambitions.
The rising valuation of NvidiaNVIDIA in 2024 has helped boost the wealth of Jensen Huang, the co-founder and CEO of the company that was once created inside a Denny’s restaurant.
Huang has a wealth of $90.5 billion, ranking 18th according to Bloomberg. While Huang hasn’t cracked the top 10 list yet and would currently need to hit a wealth of $130 billion, the Nvidia co-founder is one of the fastest risers among the world’s richest people. Huang’s wealth is up $46.4 billion year-to-date in 2024.
That figure is more than the combined $41.83 billion gained by Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. Musk, Bezos and Gates currently rank first, second and fifth, respectively, with their current wealth and year-to-date gains.
- Elon Musk: $237 billion, +$7.73 billion year-to-date
- Jeff Bezos: $195 billion, +$17.9 billion year-to-date
- Bill Gates: $157 billion, +$16.2 billion year-to-date
The gain by Huang is one of the largest year-to-date gains, trailing only Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is up $49.9 billion and listed fourth at $178 billion.
It’s not just personal wealth – due to the AI frenzy, Huang expects hyper-scale customers to produce $5 in rental revenue for every $1 spent on Nvidia’s infrastructure. He also reiterated that Blackwell-based products will ship in the fourth fiscal quarter.
This indicates that Nvidia stock losing value would impact the S&P500 and Huang’s wealth. However, Huang had snubbed geopolitical tensions surrounding supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM, voicing the possibility of switching suppliers.
Microsoft, Apple Inc AAPL, and Nvidia have a combined weighting of 20% in the S&P 500. Microsoft gained 31%, and Apple has risen 22% in the last 12 months as they remain invested in their AI goals.
Investors can gain exposure to Nvidia and the S&P 500 through SPDR S&P 500 SPY and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV.
Price Action: NVDA stock closed lower by 1.95% to $116.78 on Monday.
