Verint Reports Downbeat Results, Joins C3.ai, Credo Technology And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq futures dipping around 50 points on Thursday.

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. VRNT fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and announced a new $200 million stock buyback program.

Verint Systems reported quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 53 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $210.170 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $212.840 million.

Verint Systems shares dipped 15% to $25.40 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

C3.ai, Inc . AI fell 18.7% to $18.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced first-quarter results.

. fell 18.7% to $18.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced first-quarter results. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO shares declined 13.1% to $27.20 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

shares declined 13.1% to $27.20 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc . CHPT fell 8.9% to $1.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results.

. fell 8.9% to $1.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results. StoneCo Ltd. STNE shares declined 8.2% to $11.58 in pre-market trading.

shares declined 8.2% to $11.58 in pre-market trading. V2X, Inc . VVX shares slipped 7.2% to $49.50 in pre-market trading. V2X announced pricing of secondary offering of common stock.

. shares slipped 7.2% to $49.50 in pre-market trading. V2X announced pricing of secondary offering of common stock. PagSeguro Digital Ltd . PAGS fell 7.1% to $9.85 in pre-market trading.

. fell 7.1% to $9.85 in pre-market trading. Copart, Inc . CPRT shares declined 6.1% to $49.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

. shares declined 6.1% to $49.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE shares slipped 2.3% to $18.34 in pre-market trading. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results, after the closing bell on Wednesday.

