SAIC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Science Applications shares fell 0.2% to $129.00 in after-hours trading.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results, after the closing bell on Wednesday. The company reported quarterly earnings of 50 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate by 6.38%. Quarterly sales came in at $7.71 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. HPE shares slipped 2% to $18.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect The Toro Company TTC to post quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share and a revenue of $1.26 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Toro shares rose 0.6% to $91.50 in after-hours trading.
- Verint Systems Inc. VRNT reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and announced a new $200 million stock buyback program. Verint shares dipped 17.5% to $24.65 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Broadcom Inc. AVGO to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $12.96 billion after the closing bell. Broadcom shares fell 0.1% to $154.00 in the after-hours trading session.
