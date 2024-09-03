This Bank of America Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah upgraded the rating for NetApp, Inc. NTAP from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $121 to $150. NetApp shares gained 1.3% to close at $120.72 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Matt O’Connor upgraded the rating for Bank of America Corporation BAC from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $45. Bank of America shares gained 1.4% to close at $40.75 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Duane Pfennigwerth upgraded Southwest Airlines Co. LUV from In-Line to Outperform, while increasing the price target from $30 to $35. Southwest shares rose 0.6% to close at $28.92 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Matt O’Connor upgraded the rating for Wells Fargo & Company WFC from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $65. Wells Fargo shares gained 2% to settle at $58.47 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst John Roberts upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF from Neutral to Outperform and boosted the price target from $109 to $120. Intl Flavors & Fragrances shares gained 1% to close at $103.99 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
