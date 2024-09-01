George Clooney Says Biden Did The 'Most Selfless Act' Since George Washington: 'It's Very Hard To Let Go Of Power'

Actor George Clooney has praised President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the presidential race, calling it the “most selfless act” since George Washington’s era.

What Happened: Clooney shared his admiration for Biden’s decision at the premiere of his latest film “Wolfs” at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday. Clooney had previously called on the 81-year-old President to step down from his reelection bid in a July op-ed for The New York Times, citing age-related concerns, reported The Hill.

In response to questions about the impact of his op-ed, Clooney said, “The person who should be applauded is the president, who did the most selfless thing that anybody's done since George Washington… What should be remembered is the selfless act.”

He continued, “It's very hard to let go of power… For someone to say, I think there's a better way forward? All credit goes to him.”

Clooney’s call for Biden to step aside in July had sparked a debate in Hollywood. After Biden’s withdrawal, Clooney released a statement praising the President for “showing what true leadership is” and “saving democracy once again”. He also voiced his support for Vice President Harris’s bid for the White House.

Why It Matters: Clooney’s support for Biden has been consistent, as he and Julia Roberts backed Biden’s campaign in the 2024 election, despite Hollywood’s hesitance to endorse a candidate due to the polarized political climate.

In June, Clooney participated in a star-studded fundraiser that raised over $30 million for Biden’s campaign, warning of the potential threat of a second Trump term.

Clooney has been vocal about his disdain for Trump, as seen in a 2023 interview where he criticized the former President and slammed attempts to label the ex-president as a man of the people.

Following Biden’s withdrawal, Clooney has shown support for Vice President Kamala Harris, who has gained key endorsements and donations from the entertainment industry for her likely 2024 presidential nomination.

Harris gained an 8-point lead over Trump in a national poll, showing 47% support among registered voters following Biden’s withdrawal, though the race may tighten with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s endorsement of Trump.

