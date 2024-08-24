Trump Vs Harris: Kamala Harris Takes 8-Point Lead In New Poll, With Race And Gender Shaping Voter Preferences

Kamala Harris has gained an 8-point lead over Donald Trump in a national poll.

What Happened: The poll, carried out by Bullfinch August 19-21, shows Harris with 47% support among registered voters, while Trump trails at 39%.

Ever since President Joe Biden withdrew his reelection bid, making Harris the Democratic candidate, she has outperformed Trump in most polls.

However, the political landscape may shift. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s exit from the race and endorsement of Trump may boost the Republican ticket. An NBC analysis suggested that Kennedy’s withdrawal could potentially benefit Trump more than it would harm him, possibly reducing Harris’ lead.

A recent poll conducted by Fairleigh Dickinson University indicates that voter preferences are significantly swayed by race and gender considerations.

The poll reveals a 7-point lead for Harris over Trump (50% to 43%). However, this lead widens considerably when voters factor in the race or gender of the candidates.

The survey incorporated an experiment to gauge the influence of race and gender on voting choices. When voters were prompted to consider the race or gender of the candidates, Harris’ lead over Trump grew. Conversely, without such prompting, support for both candidates was almost equal.

Why It Matters: The withdrawal of Kennedy from the race and his endorsement of Trump could impact the dynamics of the upcoming election.

While Harris currently holds a comfortable lead, the redistribution of Kennedy’s supporters could tighten the race.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the final lineup and potential outcome of the race.

