Biden, Obama And Hollywood A-Listers Raise Over $30M In Fundraiser, Warn Of Second Trump Term: 'He's Literally Saying If He Doesn't Win There'll Be A Bloodbath'

In a star-studded fundraiser, President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and Hollywood celebrities raised over $30 million, warning of the unprecedented threat of a potential second term for Donald Trump.

What Happened: The fundraiser, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, featured a discussion between Biden and Obama, moderated by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, reported The Washington Post on Thursday.

Biden spoke about the potential for political violence if Trump is re-elected, stating, “Institutions matter. What he did on January 6th, and now he's literally saying if he doesn't win there'll be a bloodbath. It's outrageous — what he's talking about is outrageous.”

First Lady Jill Biden also criticized Trump, saying, “Or, we can choose someone who wakes up every morning caring about one person and one person only — himself.”

The event, hosted by Kimmel, Obama, and actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts, was described by the Biden campaign as the largest-ever Democratic fundraiser. This surpasses the March fundraiser at New York's Radio City Music Hall, which featured three living presidents and raised over $25 million.

Despite the ongoing fundraising efforts, polls show Biden and Trump in a deadlock, with both struggling to change the dynamics of the race. Trump has notably closed the fundraising gap with Biden in recent weeks, partly due to a historic verdict in which he was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to an adult-film actress.

While the focus of the fundraiser was on Trump’s threats to democratic institutions, there were also moments of dissent. Pro-Palestinian protesters lined the outside of the theater, reflecting Biden’s political challenges due to his strong support of Israel.

Why It Matters: The fundraiser’s success comes amid a close race between Biden and Trump, with Biden gaining support from independent voters in recent polls, as per a Benzinga report. Trump, on the other hand, has been challenging Biden’s mental acuity, even proposing a cognitive test for the current president.

Despite the fundraising efforts, the race remains tight, with both candidates hoping to make a new impression on voters during the upcoming debate on June 27.

