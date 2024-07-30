This ASML Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly upgraded the rating for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $62 to $90. Sprouts Farmers Market shares settled at $84.66 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Shrenik Kothari upgraded Varonis Systems, Inc. VRNS from Neutral to Outperform, while increasing the price target from $52 to $60. Varonis shares closed at $48.49 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Simon Coles upgraded the rating for ASML Holding N.V. ASML from Equal-Weight to Overweight. ASML shares settled at $870.55 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields upgraded Aon plc AON from Underperform to Outperform and boosted the price target from $313 to $380. Aon shares closed at $319.29 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg upgraded the rating for Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM from Neutral to Buy, while maintaining the price target of $36. Affirm shares settled at $26.84 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Check This Out: <a href=”https://www.benzinga.com/news/earnings/24/04/38307310/d-r-horton-netflix-and-3-stocks-to-watch-heading-into-thursday”><em> D.R. Horton, Netflix And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday </em></a>
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in