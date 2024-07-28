Elon Musk's AI Ambitions, Mark Zuckerberg's Apple Critique, And Taiwan's $100B Economic Reform: This Week In AI

The past week was filled with exciting developments in the tech world, particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI). From Elon Musk unveiling his ambitious AI plans to Mark Zuckerberg taking a swipe at Apple, and Taiwan announcing a massive economic reform, the week was anything but dull. Let’s dive into the details.

Musk’s AI Power Play

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA, announced the timeline for the chatbot models of his AI company xAI. Musk revealed that Grok 2, one of the models, has completed its training and is currently in the bug-fixing stage, with an official release planned for next month. Read the full article here.

xAI’s Supercluster Launch

Musk’s AI startup xAI, in collaboration with Nvidia Corp. NVDA, successfully initiated the training of the Memphis Supercluster, a powerful AI training cluster, with 100,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs. Musk took to Twitter to express his admiration for the teams involved in the launch. Read the full article here.

Zuckerberg’s Apple Critique

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, Inc. META, criticized Apple Inc. AAPL in an interview, expressing his desire to avoid Apple’s “soul-crushing” tactics by releasing the largest open-source AI model ever. Read the full article here.

Taiwan’s Economic Reform

Taiwan’s Premier Cho Jung-tai announced a sweeping economic and social reform plan, aiming to attract nearly $100 billion in investments. The reform plan focuses on energy, artificial intelligence, and infrastructure. Read the full article here.

Musk and Zuckerberg Agree

Musk publicly expressed his support for Zuckerberg’s views on the ongoing debate over open-source versus closed-source AI models. This came after a user on X, formerly Twitter, shared a comment from Meta CEO's blog post criticizing closed model providers for lobbying against open source. Read the full article here.

