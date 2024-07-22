Elon Musk Says 'Grok 3 Should Be The Most Powerful AI' Upon Its Release, Gives Timeline For xAI Models Aiming To Beat Gemini, ChatGPT

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced the timeline for the chatbot models of his AI company xAI scheduled to be released later this year.

What Happened: On Monday, while speaking with Dr. Jordan B. Peterson at his Gigafactory in Texas, Musk said that Grok 2 has “finished training” and is now in the bug-fixing stage. The official release is planned for next month.

“It should be on par, or close to GPT-4,” he said, comparing Grok 2’s capabilities with OpenAI’s model. The tech billionaire co-founded OpenAI in 2015 and left the startup in 2018 over some differences.

The tech mogul went on to say that Grok 3 is currently being trained at the Memphis Data Center and is expected to be released by December.

“What we're doing in the Memphis Data Center is we're actually training Grok 3. So that'll probably finish training in about three or four months and then there'll be some fine-tuning and bug fixing and whatnot. And we're hoping to release Grok 3 by December,” he stated, adding, “And Grok 3 should be the most powerful AI in the world at that point.”

My conversation with @elonmusk. Live today at 3pm ET. https://t.co/RyaZFmvC8i — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) July 22, 2024

Why It Matters: Musk’s AI company, xAI, has made significant strides in enhancing Grok. In May earlier it was reported that xAI plans to integrate multimodal inputs into Grok, allowing users to upload images and receive text-based responses.

Earlier this month, Musk disclosed that Grok 3 would be trained on a massive 100,000 Nvidia H100 chips. These chips are crucial for handling data processing in large language models (LLMs) and are highly sought after in Silicon Valley.

The tech billionaire has also been using Grok to make fun of his adversaries and competitors. He previously used the AI platform to critique Google’s AI-powered search feature, which was receiving backlash from users over its poor performance.

