This Coinbase Global Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Citigroup analyst Peter Christiansen upgraded the rating for Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN from Neutral to Buy, while raising the price target from $260 to $345. Coinbase shares gained 2.9% to settle at $265.15 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak upgraded Snap Inc. SNAP from Underweight to Equal-Weight, while increasing the price target from $12 to $16. Snap shares rose 2.6% to close at $14.78 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC analyst Sorabh Daga upgraded the rating for Krispy Kreme, Inc. DNUT from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $14. Krispy Kreme shares fell 4.3% to close at $10.71 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Eric Luebchow upgraded Equinix, Inc. EQIX from Equal-Weight to Overweight, while raising the price target from $825 to $875. Equinix shares gained 1.5% to close at $798.86 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu upgraded the rating for Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $1 to $1.5. Vertical Aerospace shares rose 5.4% to close at $0.8899 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
