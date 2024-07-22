Ted Cruz Says Trump Victory In November Not A Given, Cautions Republicans Against Underestimating Kamala Harris: 'This Is Not A Layup'

In the wake of President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the presidential race and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has warned his party not to underestimate her potential as a formidable candidate.

What Happened: Cruz voiced his concerns on his podcast, “The Verdict”. He noted that Republicans often dismiss Harris as a joke, a perception he believes could be detrimental given the potential impact of substantial free media coverage that could portray Harris as a strong contender, reported The Hill.

“Republicans, I worry, vastly underestimate Kamala Harris. They don't think very highly of her. They don't think she's terribly bright. When you or I bring up Kamala Harris' name in Republican circles, people laugh. It's immediately a punchline,” said Cruz.

Following Biden’s endorsement, Harris managed to raise $81 million within the first 24 hours of her campaign. Despite this, Cruz maintains his belief that former President Donald Trump will win the November election, but cautioned that it won’t be an easy victory.

“Now I still think Trump wins in November. But this is not a layup. It is not given,” cautioned Cruz.

Cruz also expressed concern about overconfidence within the Republican party, especially following the Republican National Convention. He urged his party members to focus on working hard towards the election, rather than premature celebrations.

Why It Matters: The political landscape underwent a significant shift when Biden announced his decision not to run for re-election in the 2024 presidential race.

Meanwhile, Harris received strong support from Democrats, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, who praised her as “tough”, “fearless”, and “tenacious”, as reported by Benzinga.

Harris herself confidently expressed her readiness to confront Trump, drawing on her prosecutorial experience.

